JD.com +6%, at all-time high after surprise profit

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is up 6% and for its all-time high after posting a surprise profit in its Q1 earnings.

The company swung to a gain from operations of 843.1M yuan (about $122.5M), vs. a loss of 864.9M yuan a year ago.

Active customer accounts rose by 40% to 236.5M in the past 12 months, from a year-ago 169.1M. Fulfilled orders came to 477.1M (up 39%). Fulfilled orders through mobile made up 81% of total (up 56%).

Revenues by segment: JD Mall, $10.9B (up 39.5% in renminbi terms); New Businesses, $280.7M (up 166%); inter-segment, -$114.2M.

Cash and equivalents came to 35B yuan (about $5.1B); net cash from operations was $637.6M, and free cash flow was $601.9M.

It's guiding to Q2 revenues of 88B yuan to 90.5B yuan (growth of about 35-39% Y/Y). Excluding JD Finance, they're expected at 86.6B-89.1B yuan (33-37% growth).

