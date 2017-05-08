Macau sector roiled by new ATM rule

Casino stocks are under pressure after the Macau government announces that UnionPay ATM cardholders will have to present ID cards and undergo a face recognition scan before they can withdraw cash. The announcement was made just hours before the arrival of powerful government official Zhang Dejiang to the region for a three-day visit.

There is some concern that the new measure will cut into the use of ATM cards by gamblers and junkets.

JPMorgan on the development: "We do not expect the actual impact on [gaming] demand to be very meaningful, as there still are many other ‘channels’ – at least for now – that can help players/junkets to get cash in Macau, via pawnshops for example. That said, we can’t rule out any potential impact on 'player psychology', as some players/junkets may feel reluctant to use ATM cards given increased identity checks, so any progress in this area warrants close monitoring in our view."