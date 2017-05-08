Stocks tip lower at the open, shrugging off French election result

Stocks are little changed at the open, losing early premarket gains following Macron's expected victory in yesterday's French presidential election; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

In Europe, France's CAC -0.9% after hitting its highest level in a decade on Friday ahead of the election, Germany's DAX -0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei spiked + 2.3% to its YTD high, while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.8% .

In the U.S., only a few notable companies have reported earnings, with Newell Brands opening +11% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues and issuing upbeat guidance, but Tyson Foods -4.5% after missing bottom-line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point at 2.36%.