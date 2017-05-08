CNBC: Straight Path $3.1B offer is from Verizon

Straight Path Communications' (STRP +26.3% ) latest topping offer of about $184/share from a "multinational telecommunications company" is from Verizon (VZ -0.3% ), CNBC's David Faber says.

If so, is Verizon bidding against itself? A lifted bid of $135.96/share last Wednesday was assumed to be Verizon, and expected buyer AT&T (T -0.3% ) has yet to post a new definitive deal from its $95.63/share agreement.

The fact that the new deals are "superior proposals" set AT&T up for counterbidding, and executives say the company had five business days to respond on whether to increase its offer. The apparent outcome is a pitched battle between the two U.S. wireless leaders for the prized millimeter wave spectrum that Straight Path is sitting on.