Planet Payment and Network International announce multi-year contract extension, merchant milestone

Network International and Planet Payment (PLPM +0.2% ) announced the extension of their multi-year agreement, which will mark ten years of partnership. The Companies also announced that the Pay in Your Currency product is deployed at over 22,000 merchants in the UAE.

Pay in Your Currency is an ideal solution catering to the tourists attracted to the UAE annually.

“Planet Payment is happy to extend our long-standing partnership with Network International,” said Carl J. Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Payment. “Pay in Your Currency is an optimal solution for merchants in the UAE, where Network International merchants can offer the increasing number of tourists the opportunity to pay in the currency they know best – their own.”

Press Release