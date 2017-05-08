SGOCO Group announces acquisition of Century Skyway Limited

SGOCO Group (SGOC +21.9% ) acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Century Skyway Limited for an undisclosed term.

Regarding the acquisition of CSL, Mr. Xie Shi Bin, Chief Executive Officer of SGOCO commented, "We are increasing our investment in new information technologies in order to rapidly grow one of our core product segments. We believe this acquisition will accelerate our transition from a traditional computer and flat screen company to a new information technology, 3D and virtual reality technical company. We are excited the new business opportunities brought forth through this acquisition which will help us to generate additional revenue and eventually contribute to sustainable profitability for the Company."

Press Release