BP, Kosmos Energy make major gas find offshore Senegal

BP (BP +0.1% ) and joint venture partner Kosmos Energy (KOS +19% ) announce a major gas discovery offshore Senegal.

BP says the Yakaar-1 exploration well "follows the earlier exploration success that led to the Tortue discovery and further confirms our belief that offshore Senegal and Mauritania is a world-class hydrocarbon basin."

BP says the Yakaar discovery, coupled with the Teranga discovery, creates the foundation for a further liquefied natural gas hub in the basin.

The companies say they plan to drill three additional exploration wells over the next 12 months offshore Senegal and Mauritania.