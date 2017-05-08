Kite Pharma -11% as patient dies in KTE-C19 safety study

Kite Pharma (KITE -11.3% ) plunges in early trading after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss and a patient death in safety study testing of its lead product candidate, its KTE-C19 cancer drug.

Kite reveals in its latest 10-Q that one of 30 patients in a safety expansion cohort developed multiple organ failure and then fatal cerebral edema; Kite says the incident was the first grade 5 cerebral edema event that has occurred in ~200 patients who have been treated in the ZUMA clinical trials.

Separately, Kite says it completed BLA submission to the FDA for axicabtagene ciloleucel in patients with aggressive NHL.