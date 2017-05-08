Johnson & Johnson to hold business review event

Wells Fargo issues a preview on Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.2% ) Pharmaceuticals Business Review Day event schedule for May 17. The company is expected to talk long-term potential at the meeting.

WF note: "JNJ's 2017 sales guidance of 3-3.5% organic growth implies low-single digit Pharma sales growth (mid-single digit adjusted), below 9-10% adjusted growth in 2014-16. The last time that the Pharmaceuticals business grew in the low- to mid-single digit was in 2012 when organic growth was estimated around 5%. As such, we expect the analyst meeting to focus on the following key drivers to re-accelerate Pharmaceuticals growth in 2018 and beyond: 1) key in-market products; 2) the development pipeline; and 3) the ATLN acquisition. Specifically, we expect JNJ to highlight several key in-market products with sustained growth opportunity beyond 2017, including Darzalex, Xarelto, Simponi, Imbruvica, Stelara, and the long-acting atypical franchise."

