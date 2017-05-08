More concerns over the A400M

A confidential report by the German Defense Ministry has warned about technical challenges and contractual wrangling with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1.1% ) over its A400M military transport plane.

"Given the under-financing of the program and the expected demands for delay-related damages, Airbus will not make the needed investments to carry out required improvements... The operational use of the plane is therefore in jeopardy."

Airbus could ask for delays of 12-18 months to resolve the issues, as part of its latest negotiations with seven NATO countries involved in the €20B project.