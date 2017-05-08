Micron -1.4% as Goldman goes Neutral on DRAM concerns

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is 1.4% lower after Goldman Sachs goes to Neutral, concerned about DRAM pricing and a recent heavy bump in analyst estimates for the company's earnings in the next two years.

Analyst Mark Delaney says talking with channel companies points to slowing price momentum in the DRAM market, which he notes is heading for the fifth quarter of margin expansion in an area where upturns have typically lasted between four and nine quarters.

He's trimmed his price target to $30 from $32, implying just 7.9% upside from today's price.