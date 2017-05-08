Vuzix appoints Paul Boris as Chief Operating Officer

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI +0.9% ) appointed manufacturing, technology and operations veteran Paul Boris for the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to this, Paul Boris served as a Vice President of Manufacturing Industries at GE Digital.

Said Paul J Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "As Vuzix business continues to expand the importance of adding a seasoned and well respected sales and manufacturing executive became paramount and to that end, I am excited to announce Paul Boris as our Chief Operating Officer. Vuzix looks forward to leveraging Mr. Boris's unique skill set and leadership abilities to help carry Vuzix to the next level of excellence as an industry leader in augmented reality and wearable display technology."

Press Release