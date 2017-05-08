Facebook waging fake-news fight ahead of UK election

In its ongoing war on fakery -- and having faced criticism it didn't do enough before the U.S. election last November -- Facebook (FB +0.4% ) says it's deleted tens of thousands of accounts in Great Britain ahead of a June 8 general election.

The company is "doing everything we can to tackle the problem of false news," says Facebook's UK policy director, Simon Milner. It's working with outside organizations to fact check and analyze content, he says.

Facebook's also taken out full-page ads in newspapers including the Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Guardian advising readers how to spot false news.

Those ads include 10 tips including taking a skeptical view of headlines: “If shocking claims in the headline sound unbelievable, they probably are."