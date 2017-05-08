Reuters: Barrick faces sanctions for Argentina cyanide spills, judge says

Barrick Gold (ABX -1.1% ) failed to complete improvements to the Veladero mine in Argentina that could have prevented the third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months, Reuters reports, citing the judge overseeing related cases.

ABX appears to have missed deadlines on three orders from local authorities, including replacing pipes, before the March 28 spill, which "will eventually end in sanctions against the company," according to the judge.

In response to the judge's comments, ABX says it has followed established regulatory procedures to comply with the requirements issued by San Juan authorities following the recent spills at Veladero.

Any sanctions would come from the San Juan government and could include a fine and restrictions to operating Veladero; the judge, who indicted nine current and former ABX executives accused of negligence after the first spill in 2015, also could levy more charges if he determines cyanide posed harm to people or the environment.