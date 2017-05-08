Alexion Pharmaceuticals drops after raid in Brazil

The national police in Brazil confirm that the offices of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN -4.3% ) were raided as part of an investigation into the company's sales practices in the region.

"We’re aware that authorities were at the Alexion office in Brazil, they have since left and we’re fully cooperating with the authorities," responds Alexion spokeswoman Kim Diamond to Bloomberg.

Barclays is out with a quick note on the development in Brazil, saying it doesn't see the issue as a "major fundamental concern."