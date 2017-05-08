Diageo backs medium term guidance

Diageo (DEO +0.4% ) reaffirms medium term guidance ahead of the company's presentation in London today.

"We remain confident of achieving our medium term objective of consistent mid-single digit organic top line growth and 100bps of organic operating margin in the three years ending fiscal 2019," says CEO Ivan Menezes.

"Our everyday focus on efficiency enables us to invest more behind the growth of our brands. I am pleased with the continued progress in more disciplined execution and the improved agility we have across Diageo," he adds.