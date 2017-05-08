Analysts may be changing minds on Apache’s Alpine High discovery

Analysts may be starting to warm up to Apache’s (APA +0.4% ) giant Alpine High discovery after early skepticism, as some analysts are now advising consumers to buy APA shares, FuelFix.com reports.

APA released new well results last week, showing improved oil production and the early completion of a section of its natural gas pipeline, meaning it can begin shipping gas to market.

Tudor Pickering Holt analysts calls APA's Q1 results “solid” and applaud the progress at Alpine High, while Raymond James praises APA's Q1 and Alpine High’s potential, calling the company a “free cash flow machine.”

But not everyone is bullish: Wolfe Research's Paul Sankey remains critical, saying Alpine High lacks the typical characteristics of the prolific Permian, and APA instead must build its own pipelines and get through a lot of gas to find oil.