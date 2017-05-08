Live from Ira Sohn - updates here

The Sohn Investment Conference is getting underway. Up first will be some macro chatter, with Stan Druckenmiller introducing former Fed Governor and current colleague at Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office, Kevin Warsh.

Warsh: The last time he's seen the sort of uniformity of thinking he's seeing now was right before the financial crisis hit. Central banks are behind this current "gilded age," he says. It's been great for the balance sheets of corporations and those individuals and families wealthy enough to even have a balance sheet. Whether it's been good for everyone else and whether it's sustainable is another question.

Warsh: I see risk as highest when market measures of risk are their lowest. Investors should take little comfort from a VIX of 10.

Up next is Corvex Capital's Keith Meister.

Meister: It sounds like he's returning to a telecom infrastructure investing idea (he pitched LVLT at a past Sohn conference). The pitch is for CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL). After the close today, Corvex is going to disclose a position in CTL north of 5%.

Meister: Key to his bullishness is the merger with Level 3 - it's a gamechanger, securing CTL's 9% dividend for the long-term. It enhances the EBITDA outlook, including growth through cost synergies. Corvex's base case is 40% upside (including that fat dividend), with 50-70% on the upside.

Meister: The best players need to be on the field - he wants CTL's Glen Post and LVLT's Jeff Storey teaming to lead the combined company, with Post gradually transitioning out of the company over a period of a few years, and Storey eventually taking charge. When you buy the New England Patriots, you're going to want to be sure Tom Brady is still going to be QB, he says.

Next up is Debra Fine from Fine Capital Partners. Fine runs a highly concentrated portfolio of value names with holding periods measured in years.

Fine: First up is DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM), (OTC:DMQHF). Kids programming doesn't age, says Fine, and DHX buys old kids shows (think Teletubbies). It's currently trading just north of $5 in Toronto, and Fine thinks it could be worth 4x-5x more.

Fine: What's the market missing? Repricing of these old kids shows is underway and will need to take into account advertising parity with kids and adult programming. This is going to fall to DHX's bottom line.

Scheduled for 1:25 ET is Bill Ackman.

Ackman: Wants to talk about the "risky" land development business. If you want to find good investment ideas, says Ackman, go to the Forbes 400 and find out where folks in that group made their money. Donald Bren - owner of the master-planned community of Irvine - may be the richest man you've never heard of. But how can we invest in MPCs?

Ackman: Fans of Bill Ackman won't be surprised to learn the answer is Howard Hughes Company (NYSE:HHC)?