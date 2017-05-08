DHT Holdings -2% after rejecting latest Frontline takeover bid

DHT Holdings (DHT -2% ) is lower after rejecting yet another takeover proposal from Frontline (FRO +0.5% ), calling the $500M all-share bid "woefully inadequate."

The initial bid, offering to issue 0.725 FRO shares in exchange for each share of DHT, was raised to a ratio of 0.8 but was again turned down.

DHT board's says the offer would give the company's shareholders only a 40% stake even as its assets would contribute nearly half the net asset value of a combined company and more than 45% of 2018 earnings.