Gazprom starts Turkish Steam pipeline construction

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it has started construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which stretches from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea.

Switzerland's Allseas Group has begun constructing the first stage of the pipeline, with its Pioneering Spirit pipe-laying vessel - touted to be the largest construction vessel ever built - carrying out deepwater construction activities; Allseas is expected to lay more than 900 km of pipes on the seabed of Black Sea.

While the first string of the TurkStream is planned to serve Turkish consumers, the second string will deliver gas to southern and southeastern parts of Europe; both strings will have a throughput capacity of 15.75B cm/year of gas.