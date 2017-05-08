Fox News names Gambelli new ad chief

Fox News (FOX -1.8% , FOXA -2.2% ) has named Marianne Gambelli its new chief of ad sales, with responsibility for Fox News and Fox Business.

The move is effective May 22; Gambelli previously served as chief investment officer at Horizon Media, managing a $7B portfolio. Prior to that she was president of sales and marketing at NBCUniversal.

In 2012, Advertising Age made her one of its 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising.

Meanwhile, parent Twenty-First Century Fox named Melody Hildebrandt its global chief information security officer. She joins from Palantir Technologies.