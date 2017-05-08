Shell, PetroChina jointly held unit eyes Australia gas expansion

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) and PetroChina's (NYSE:PTR) jointly owned Arrow Energy says it will begin design work on an expansion of its Tipton natural gas project in Australia that could help avert a potential fuel shortage in the country.

Arrow offers no timeframe for making a final investment decision on expanding the Surat Basin field in Queensland, but says it is looking at ways to get the gas into the east coast market, which faces shortages within the next two years.

The planned expansion to boost capacity by more than 17 petajoules/year would help fill a shortfall of 10-54 PJ/year forecast by the Australian Energy Markets Operator in the east coast gas market during 2019-24.