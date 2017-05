Avocado prices are seen heading higher even after doubling over the last year. An off-bearing year in California coupled with lower output from Mexico is impacting supply.

"We expect (prices) to stay strong all through June and July, and maybe the market will start seeing more supply from Mexico in August and September,” says Chris Varvel of the Henry Avocado Corp.

Demand in the U.S. for avocados has been rising 15% per year.

