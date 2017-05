BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (NYSE:MUS) - of $0.0635.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) - of $0.0730.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) - of $0.0720.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) - of $0.0780.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) - of $0.0680.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSEMKT:MVF) - of $0.0460.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BPK) - of $0.0220.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) - of $0.0595.

BlackRock California Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BJZ) - of $0.0253.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) - of $0.0615.

Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 11.

Press Release