BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund (NYSE:MYC) - of $0.0620.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) - of $0.0650.
BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) - of $0.0448.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM) - of $0.0474.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) - of $0.0640.
BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MNE) - of $0.0498.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) - of $0.0580.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) - of $0.0540.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - of $0.0520.
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - of $0.0590.
Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 11.