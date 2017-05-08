Cowen recommends buying the dip in Kite Pharma

Cowen thinks the sharp drop in Kite Pharma (KITE -10.9%) provides a buying opportunity. The company reported a patient death earlier today and below-consensus Q1 earnings.
The firm points to the significant efficacy benefits of KTE-C19 and the billion dollar opportunity for its upcoming treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Canaccord also recommends buying on weakness, noting the fatality occurred in a very sick patient.
