Lear breaks ground on new Asia headquarters

Lear Corporation (LEA +1.8% ) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai for its future Asia headquarters and technical center. Construction on the site actually begin in February.

The company expects the expansion of its Asia-Pacific administrative infrastructure and engineering capability to help it develop new products and grow sales in China and throughout Asia.

"We are very pleased to be building a new regional administrative and technical center in Shanghai, as China is Lear's fastest growing market, and our business in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue to grow rapidly," says Lear CEO Matt Simoncini,

Lear's total sales in China have grown at an average annual rate of 8% over the last three years.

Source: Press Release