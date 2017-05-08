Ford posts strong month in China

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China rose 11% in April to 93,967 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were up 6% to 62,382 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales increased 15% to 25,404 vehicles. Strong SUV demand led to a 95% pop in Lincoln sales.

"The overall market remains strong and we expect to gain momentum as the year continues as we launch new products and new models to our existing lineup, like the Edge EcoBoost 245 Sport and Focus CTCC Edition," says Ford Asia Pacific exec Peter Fleet.

YTD Ford China sales -12% to 349,228 vehicles. The company expects industry-wide sales in China of 28.2M units this year.

Ford China press release (.pdf)