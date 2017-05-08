PTC Therapeutics sees Emflaza net price of $35K annually per patient

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT -10.8% ) says it will receive a net price of $35K per year per patient for Emflaza, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug it acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals, which had announced a wholesale list price of $89K annually for the drug after it was approved by the FDA in February.

PTCT did not explain in its earnings conference call how it calculated the $35K net price other than to say the price reflected how much it expected to receive from a typical pediatric patient weighing 25 kg (~55 lbs.), and the information is sparking confusion among some patients’ families over the tie to patients’ weight.

The announcement also fails to ease the concerns of some federal lawmakers who had criticized Marathon’s $89K list price.