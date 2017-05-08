Suncor Energy plans to apply to build new oil sands project in Alberta

Suncor Energy (SU +0.9% ) says it plans to submit an application for a new thermal oil sands project in Alberta later this year, which could eventually produce up 160K bbl/day.

SU says it has not yet formally sanctioned the project, but if it goes ahead, construction could begin in 2024, with first steam being pumped into the reservoir to liquefy and extract tarry bitumen in 2027.

SU would develop the Lewis project, located ~15 miles from Fort McMurray, in stages and produce for an estimated 25-40 years.

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox says Lewis fits in with SU's strategy of modular growth in the oil sands and would be similar to the company's recently sanctioned 80K bbl/day Meadow Creek East project; SU expects to apply for regulatory approval on its 40K bbl/day Meadow Creek West thermal project later this year.