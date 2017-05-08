Report: Airbnb to lease huge space from Zynga HQ

Zynga (ZNGA +2.5% ) is set to lease about 250,000 square feet of its HQ to Airbnb (Private:AIRB) in what would be San Francisco's biggest office lease this year, The Information reports.

That's about 37% of the space. Terms aren't clear, the report says, but the lease could cost Airbnb about $15M/year based on neighborhood rents.

Airbnb would get solid room to grow ahead of a possible public float next year.

Zynga bought the elaborate headquarters in 2012 for $228M, and began looking at a sale earlier this year.