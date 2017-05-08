Bayer to sell Liberty seeds brands in step toward Monsanto deal approval

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it will sell its Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink branded crop protection businesses to win antitrust approval for its acquisition of Monsanto (MON -0.2% ).

The sale of the two brands, a requirement imposed by South African regulators, account for most of asset sales worth ~$2.5B which reportedly need to be made to satisfy competition regulators looking at the MON deal.

Although South Africa is a relatively small market for the two companies, the move marks the first time for Bayer to acknowledge it has to sell the two Liberty brands which compete with MON's Roundup weed killer and Roundup Ready seeds.