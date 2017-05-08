VIX falls to 24-year low

The CBOE Volatility Index fell to a 24-year low of 9.70 with a 8% move down . Today's downward swing in the fear gauge is likely tied to the result of the French election and the general sideways action in global markets.

Will the VIX revert back to its historic mean of 20? Convergex chief market strategist Nicolas Colas weighs in.

"Volatility is ultimately the mathematical measurement of human emotion on stock prices. Emotions are by their nature unpredictable, which makes the VIX equally inscrutable. All we know is that human emotions still exist, and therefore volatility will return," says Colas.

ETFs: VXX, UVXY, TVIX, XIV, SVXY, VIXY, ZIV, VXZ, VIXM, CVOL, VIIX, XVZ, XXV, TVIZ, IVOP, VIIZ, VMAX, VMIN.