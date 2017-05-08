Amyris -38% on planned equity offerings

Amyris (AMRS -37.5% ) plunges nearly 40% after announcing agreements for as much as $95M in equity financing, consisting of a direct offering of convertible preferred stock and private placements of convertible preferred stock and warrants.

Also, Dutch supplements and materials maker Royal DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) agrees to invest an initial $25M into AMRS as part of the financing, and may invest an additional $25M subject to certain conditions.

AMRS says the deals of part of its process of reducing debt by ~$75M.

Analysts at Cowen maintain their Market Perform rating on AMRS but cuts its stock price target to $1 from $1.50 to reflect the "dilution associated with the deal (with Royal DSM) and other debt reduction initiatives."