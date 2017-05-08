Microsoft, Samsung to launch call-capable smart speaker

Microsoft's (MSFT -0.3% ) move into "smart speakers" is headed for launch this fall, via a device from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

The Invoke is set to launch this fall, into a market already occupied by Amazon.com's (AMZN +1.2% ) Echo device from two years ago, and Google Home (GOOG +0.9% , GOOGL +0.9% ), released last fall.

But the new device is set to use Microsoft's Cortana digital assistant to make phone calls, using integration with Microsoft's Skype. And its development by Samsung unit Harmon Kardon has the parent pointing to HK's heritage of audio quality.