Verizon in $300M deal to buy optical fiber from Prysmian

In its second major optical-cable deal in a month, Verizon (VZ -0.3% ) has signed a $300M deal to make Prysmian (PRYMY +2.2% ) a supplier to help feed its expansion plans.

The three-year deal will see the North American unit of the Italian cable specialist supplying Verizon with more than 17M km (10.6M miles) of cable.

That will lead to a major investment in Prysmian North America from its parent. The deal "helps ensure we can ramp supply in order to expand our network capacity and speed 5G deployment," says Verizon Chief Supply Chain Officer Viji Menon.

In mid-April, Verizon agreed to a billion-dollar deal to buy millions of miles of fiber from Corning in order to grow its FiOS platform.