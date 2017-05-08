Margins improve at Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) reports says the Sports Authority bankruptcy and a lower level of sales for the Junkfood business contributed to a drop in revenue in FQ2.

However, operating profit as a percentage of sales improved 180 bps to 7.2% of sales.

"We expect Salt Life and Art Gun to achieve record revenue in 2017 and should see continued improvement in Activewear with its expanded product offerings," says CEO Robert Humphreys in a look ahead.

