Kite Pharma's woes drags down broader biotech sector

Kite Pharmaceuticals (KITE -13.2% ) remains sharply lower after reporting a patient death in a clinical study for its lead drug candidate, even though analysts at Cowen and some other places are out in defense of the company.

Raymond James downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform, not so much because of the death but the expectations for KTE-C19's commercial prospects largely are priced in at current share levels.

The news has weighed down shares of other drug makers focused on immunononcology therapies, such as Juno Therapeutics (JUNO -6.6% ), Tesaro (TSRO -5.7% ) and Incyte (INCY -3.8% ); the Nasdaq Biotech ETF (ITB -0.2% ) swirls down to lows of the day.