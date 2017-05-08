Quebec pension fund withholding support for Bombardier chairman

Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) biggest outside shareholder and Canada's second largest pension fund withdraws its support for Chairman Pierre Beaudoin after he backed an executive compensation plan that sparked a public outcry.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec says Bombardier's board should be headed by a fully independent director, and is voting against the compensation plan, which fueled outrage after Bombardier hiked pay by nearly 50% despite receiving taxpayer aid and announcing plans to cut more than 14K jobs.

Beaudoin is a member of the company's founding family, which controls the company through its dual-class share structure.