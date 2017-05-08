Meet Group -6.8% as net income dips

Meet Group (MEET +3.6% ) -- up to a nine-month high in regular trading -- has slipped 6.8% after hours following an in-line Q1 earnings report where net income fell on a headline basis.

Revenue rose 51%, but GAAP net income fell to $0.4M from a year-ago $2.4M. On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose 21%, and EBITDA of $4.8M was up 30% (24% margin).

Mobile revenue growth of 61% was driven by increases to mobile impressions driven by the Skout acquisition, CFO David Clark notes.

Cash and equivalents came to $74.5M as of March 31; $60M of that was used to acquire Ifwe on April 3.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

