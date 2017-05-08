WSJ: Amazon Echo with screen, calling ability may come tomorrow

Amazon.com (AMZN +1.6% ) is set as soon as tomorrow to unveil a new version of its Echo smart speaker, featuring a touch screen and the ability to make Internet phone calls, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The news comes hot on the heels of word that a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) smart speaker to come this fall would feature calling capability through Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cortana assistant and Skype service.

An Echo with a screen and calling capability would keep Amazon in the lead in the burgeoning category. It holds about 71% of the market, according to eMarketer.

The new Echo is expected to come at more than $200, vs. the screenless Echo, usually selling for $180 (and now on sale for $150).