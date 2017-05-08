Stocks end little changed; VIX plunge points to investor complacency

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each eked out new record closes but trading was listless after the French presidential election went as expected, with Macron's victory seen as a positive for the European Union and global equity markets.

In the U.S., seven of the 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with materials (-0.9%) and health care (-0.6%) the leading laggards; the health care group suffered amid broader losses among biotech stocks.

The energy sector (+0.7%) rallied after morning headlines that the production cut agreement, which is scheduled to end in June, may be extended for nine months or more; WTI crude oil ended pit trade +0.4% at $46.63/bbl.

The tech sector (+0.4%) outpaced the broader market, as Apple (+2.7%) climbed to another record high, extending its YTD gain to 32%.

U.S. Treasury prices settled lower across the board, with the benchmark 10-year yield added 3 bps to 2.38%.

Also of note, the VIX settled at a 24-year low, pointing to increased complacency.