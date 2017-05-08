Open Text -10% after miss on profits, revenues

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) has slid 10.1% in postmarket action after its fiscal Q3 earnings came up short on top and bottom lines.

Revenue grew nearly 35% but missed, and EPS missed despite 12.5% Y/Y growth there.

Operating cash flow slipped nearly 18%, to $156.3M.

"We have invested approximately $2.4 billion in acquisitions over the last twelve months, and while the financial benefits are evident in our quarterly results, they are yet to be fully realized," says CEO/CTO Mark Barrenechea.

Revenue by segment: Cloud services and subscriptions, $177.1M (up 20.1%); Customer Support, $263.4M (up 43.5%); Professional services and other, $65.4M (up 45.2%); License, $87.2M (up 35.5%).

The company boosted its quarterly dividend by 15%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release