Pandora -2% after results, KKR investment, board exits

Pandora Media (P -2.6% ) is off another 2% postmarket following its Q1 report, complete with a miss on revenues, the resignation of a pair of directors and a new infusion from KKR.

KKR is putting in a $150M strategic investment, and the firm's Richard Sarnoff will join Pandora's board. KKR will buy a new designated Series A convertible preferred stock, to earn annual dividends of 7.5% (cash) or 8% (in kind).

Meanwhile, in discussing its ongoing strategic review, it said James M.P. Feuille and Peter Gotcher would resign their board seats. An independent committee will seek new directors, and the board will recommend that the board be declassified and set for annual elections in the future.

Earnings Press Release