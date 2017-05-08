FMC Corp. aiming for industry leading growth after DuPont deal, CEO says

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) will aim for the pesticide industry's fastest revenue growth with the help of assets acquired from rival DuPont, targeting mid- to high single-digit annual revenue growth starting in 2018, CEO Pierre Brondeau says.

FMC will focus on increasing sales of crop chemicals developed internally and avoid big acquisitions for a few years, after it closes its deal to swap its health and nutrition business for part of DuPont's crop protection business, the CEO says.

The deal, announced in late March, would vault FMC to the world's fifth largest pesticide maker by sales, and will add 15 crop chemicals that DuPont has in development from the nine currently in FMC's pipeline.

Also, Brondeau says the company will decide next year how to separate the lithium business, likely by IPO or spinoff, as selling it to a single buyer "is a very long shot" since it would incur high taxes.