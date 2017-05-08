NextEra Energy seeks new hearing on Oncor takeover

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) asks Texas energy regulators to reconsider their decision to reject its takeover of Oncor, citing what it says was an error-riddled series of findings that killed the deal.

NEE today filed arguments in support of a rehearing, saying it was deprived of due process by regulators that overstepped their authority; the motion for rehearing could be a first step toward other legal action, the documents say, as a motion for rehearing helps preserve NEE’s right to seek judicial review.

Texas energy regulators formally rejected the $18.7B deal last month.