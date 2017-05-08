Pandora turns 3.7% higher after smaller-than-expected loss

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) has turned up in postmarket trade (now +3.7% ) as investors digest a newsy release from the company, incorporating its earnings and updates on its strategic review.

The company beat expectations by posting a smaller than expected loss, though revenues missed narrowly.

Total subscribers were up about 20% to 4.71M. Since it launched its Pandora Premium service in mid-March, it's seen more than 500,000 Premium trial starts (and about 1.3M trial starts across its tiers).

Nearly half of Pandora Premium trial listeners used the service daily, significantly higher than non-Premium listeners. In advertising, it expects "strong tailwinds" as ad tech investments come on line in the seasonally strong second half.

Listener hours -- "actively managed this quarter to optimize margins in our ad-supported service" -- were down to 5.21B, from the previous year's 5.52B. Active listeners declined to 76.7M from 79.4M a year ago.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $223.3M (up 1.4%); Subscription and other, $64.9M (up 18.5%); Ticketing service, $27.8M (up 24.9%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $360M-$375M -- up about 7% Y/Y at the midpoint, and light of expectations for $389.4M. It expects full-year revenue of $1.5B-$1.65B (vs. consensus for $1.62B).

