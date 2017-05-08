J&J's deepening talc legal troubles could mean "bad news" for Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), facing 33 lawsuits involving the Shower to Shower body powder acquired from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), faces "bad news" ahead from potential liabilities and risks, Wells Fargo analyst David Maris warns ahead of tomorrow's Q1 earnings release.

J&J faces a deepening legal crisis connected to the product, and last week a Missouri jury awarded $110M to a woman who blamed her ovarian cancer on the company’s talcum products, after the company lost several similar cases last year.

Maris expects VRX to update the number of lawsuits it faces, and notes that the company has not reserved against losses for the insider trading suit, product liability suits, class action suits, SEC investigation, Southern District investigation and IRS reviews.