Walgreens, Rite Aid certify compliance with FTC request

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) say they notified the FTC that they have complied with the agency’s request for information related to the deal, a step that forces U.S. antitrust officials to decide within 60 days whether to approve their proposed merger.

The takeover, announced in October 2015, has been delayed as the two companies try to resolve FTC concerns that a merger of the second and third biggest U.S. pharmacy chains could undermine competition; they already extended the timeline to complete their deal in January, after failing to satisfy FTC objections.