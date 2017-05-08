Verizon's McAdam: No urgent need for transformative M&A

Less than a month after saying he'd be open to merging with Comcast, Disney or most anybody else, Verizon (VZ -0.1%) CEO Lowell McAdam says he doesn't see an urgent need to hop into bed with a big partner.

Speaking at the company's analyst day, he brushed off analyst speculation (ramping up after poor earnings) that the company needs a transformative deal to succeed.

"We don't feel the urgency that seems to be out there in the analyst community, the banking community and the media," McAdam said.

As for the deal between Comcast (CMCSA +0.5% ) and Charter (CHTR -3.3% ) forbidding one another from pairing with Verizon unilaterally, McAdam says that doesn't change the individual relationships; both companies will use Verizon airwaves for their wireless services. "Frankly, we encouraged them to work together because dealing with one customer is a lot better than dealing with multiple customers," McAdam says.

Previously: WSJ: Comcast, Charter forming wireless partnership (May. 07 2017)